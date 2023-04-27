BP facing revolt | Sainsbury’s slips | Barclays up

Markets: Live

BP AGM revolt

Energy company BP is facing a shareholder revolt over its decision to slow its energy transition, with activist investors promising to block the re-election of the chairman.

Some of Britain’s biggest pension funds have warned that they will oppose the renewal of Helge Lund’s mandate at the annual general meeting in London.

BP’s chief executive, Bernard Looney, originally set out a “net zero carbon” plan that included a goal to cut the company’s oil and gas production by 40% compared with 2019 by the end of the decade.

However, he reset the target to 25% by 2030 in February after reporting the highest profits of BP’s 114-year history thanks to soaring oil and gas prices.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has posted a fall in annual pre-tax profit to £690m, down 5% year-on-year, but at the top end of the £630m to £690m range guided by the company in January.

Retail sales rose 5.2%, and excluding fuel sales were up 2%.

In the year ahead the company expects pre-tax profit between £640m to £700m.

Barclays

Barclays reported better than expected first quarter pre-tax profit supported by strong growth in its UK business which offset a flat performance in its investment banking arm.

It said it was on track to meet full-year guidance as it posted a 16% jump in pre-tax profits driven by growth across all its businesses.

The high street lender said pre-tax profit in the three months to 31 March reached £2.60bn from £2.23bn a year ago, and above the company compiled consensus of £2.2bn.

St James’s Place

Investment manager St James’s Place posted a rise in funds under management during the first quarter.

It reported a slowdown in gross inflows to £4.17bn over the three months to March compared to £4.73bn in the corresponding period last year.

Net inflows for the latest quarter came in at £2bn, down from £2.91bn.

Scottish Friendly

Scottish Friendly, the Glasgow-based mutual group, has reported record sales of £47.7m for 2022.

Total sales increased from £46.9m in 2021 to £47.7m last year. Although sales of Scottish Friendly’s own-brand investment ISAs fell by 22% to £14.3m, protection sales increased by 16% to £29.6m.

Assets under management were down from £5.4bn to £4.5bn. Scottish Friendly said this reflects the challenging investment market and the combined impact of premiums received from policyholders and claims paid out.

Members increased by 38,000 to 814,000, with over one million policies administered.

Meta

Shares in Facebook and Instagram owner Meta rose 12% in after-market trade after first-quarter revenue beat expectations and the firm issued strong full-year guidance.

The tech giant posted revenue of $28.65 billion, up 3% year-over-year and above Wall Street estimates of $27.65bn.

Global markets

China’s industrial firms’ profits shrank at a slightly slower pace in January-March but the decline remained in the double-digits as the economy struggled to fully recover despite the country’s exit from its zero-COVID policy.

Profits at these firms fell 21.4% in the first three months from a year earlier. The decline compared with a 22.9% slump in industrial profit in the first two months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The data followed a raft of indicators showing an overall patchy economic recovery at the start of the year – Reuters.

On Wall Street, tech stocks advanced following well received results from Microsoft while after the closing bell Meta also jumped 12% after better than expected first quarter revenue. But blue chips fell back as banks fell with First Republic tumbling once more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.7%, while the Nasdaq added 0.5% and the S&P 500 shed 0.4%.

Investors will also be eyeing the weekly unemployment claims report and GDP data in the US this afternoon.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index was flat. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.4%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.2%.