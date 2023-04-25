Bisgrove new Rangers CEO as Robertson exits Ibrox

Ibrox boardroom changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Stewart Robertson

Stewart Robertson is to leave his post as managing director of Rangers after eight years “to explore new opportunities”.

James Bisgrove will step up from his current director of commercial and marketing position at Ibrox to take over as chief executive officer when Robertson leaves at the end of July.

A club statement said: “Stewart Robertson will depart Rangers on July 31, 2023, having decided to explore new opportunities.

“Stewart leaves with the best wishes and gratitude of the Chairman and Board for all he achieved in his time at Ibrox. James Bisgrove will transition from his current Director of Commercial and Marketing role, becoming Rangers CEO from July 31, 2023.”

Chairman John Bennett said: “In thanking Stewart for his tireless work and commitment to the club over the past eight years, the board and I wish him every success in his new project.

“The Board is delighted to appoint James as the new CEO of Rangers. Having transformed the club’s commercial operations, James has demonstrated outstanding credentials in the key areas of commercial delivery, talent development and leadership.

“He is ideally positioned to drive the step change in energy and restructuring that is now underway.”

Robertson said: “As a lifelong supporter of Rangers, it has been a privilege to hold this post for the past eight years.

“I’m very proud of what the supporters, the board, the investors, the players, management teams, and our loyal staff, all working together, have achieved in that period. I would like to thank everyone for their incredible support, without which it wouldn’t have been possible.”