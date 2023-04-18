Beattie released as Tories call for suspension

SNP crisis

Colin Beattie: questioned

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, who was arrested on Tuesday by police investigating the party’s finances, was released by police without charge pending further enquiries.

He returned to his home in Dalkeith, near Edinburgh, just after 8pm.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who earlier said 71-year-old Mr Beattie’s arrest was “clearly a very serious matter indeed”, is facing calls to suspend Mr Beattie along with Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell.

Mr Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh since 2011, was questioned by detectives two weeks after Mr Murrell, the party’s former chief executive and husband of ex-SNP leader Ms Sturgeon, was held by police. Mr Murrell was later released without charge, pending further enquiries.

The inquiry is focused on what happened to more than £600,000 in donations to the party’s independence campaign.

The Glasgow home of Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell, as well as party headquarters in Edinburgh, were searched.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “The police investigation into the SNP’s murky finances is consuming the party – and Humza Yousaf has to get a grip of the situation, rather than stand by wringing his hands.

“He must show some leadership and suspend Colin Beattie – along with Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon.

“That is the precedent the party set when politicians such as of Michelle Thomson and Natalie McGarry were under investigation – and it must be followed here, for the benefit of everyone.

“Colin Beattie should also stand down from membership of the Public Audit Committee until the conclusion of the investigation.

“This extremely serious matter is escalating by the day and everyone in the SNP has a duty to be as transparent as possible about what they knew and when.”

In May 2021 SNP MP Douglas Chapman resigned as the party’s treasurer, saying he had not been given enough information to do his job. Joanna Cherry, a vocal internal critic of the party’s leadership, also resigned from her role on the national executive committee.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is yet another deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.

“For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.

“And while the investigation spreads, the SNP is still refusing to take the basic step of suspending MSPs who are the subject of police enquiries.

“Humza Yousaf’s inaction raises questions – is his priority the cover up to protect the SNP or the people of Scotland?”