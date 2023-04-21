Aviva quits CBI, Abrdn ‘reviewing position’

Misconduct scandal

Aviva said the CBI ‘no longer able to represent business’

Insurance giant Aviva has resigned from the CBI today following further allegations on misconduct by the lobby group’s staff.

The FTSE 100 firm said the claims of sexual abuse being made meant it was no longer in a position to represent the interests of business in the UK.

There is further speculation that Edinburgh-based Abrdn may also withdraw its membership.

A spokesperson for Aviva said: “In light of the very serious allegations made, and the CBI’s handling of the process and response, we believe the CBI is no longer able to fulfil its core function – to be a representative voice of business in the UK.

“We have therefore, regrettably, terminated our membership with immediate effect.”

Last year Aviva chief executive Amanda Blanc claimed that “unacceptable” sexist behaviour towards women “has actually increased” and that eradicating the problem “seems a long way off”.

Ms Blanc spoke out after a number of shareholders were accused of making “inappropriate” comments towards female board members at the company’s AGM.

Amanda Blanc spoke out about ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at last year’s AGM

The CBI, which is the UK’s biggest business lobbying group, has been rocked by allegations of rape and sexual harassment and its director general was dismissed following a short inquiry.

Yesterday, the group said it had passed new information to the police after a report of a criminal offence.

The CBI dismissed director general Tony Danker after complaints were raised over his one misconduct towards staff. Mr Danker this week claimed he had been “thrown under the bus”. He was replaced by former CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith.

The CBI said today that a report from law firm Fox Williams on the matters was expected “imminently”.

Brian McBride, CBI president, said: “The latest allegations put to us by The Guardian are abhorrent and our hearts go out to any women who have been victims of the behaviour described.

“While the CBI was not previously aware of the most serious allegations, it is vital that they are thoroughly investigated now and we are liaising closely with the police to help ensure any perpetrators are brought to justice.

Brian McBride: allegations are abhorrent

“We recognise the substance of the harassment report outlined as relating to an allegation made and investigated in January 2018. The finding of harassment was upheld and a sanction was imposed.

”However, the CBI does not recognise many of the most serious elements of the Guardian story relating to harassment, including the assertion that the individual had told the CBI of feelings of a sexual and violent nature towards the victim; and that he had followed her home.

”Neither is the CBI aware and our records do not support the report that the CBI discouraged her from referring the matter to the police.

“We are rightly undertaking an urgent root and branch review of our culture to right the wrongs where we can and to reform our workplace for everyone.

“We are anticipating a further report from Fox Williams later today. The board will communicate its response to this and the other steps we are taking to bring about the wider change that is needed early next week.”