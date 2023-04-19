Aurora kicks off launch with double acquisition

Energy plan

New team: Carolina Orden, Alan Bailey, Doug Duguid, Andy Johnston, Alan McLean

A new Aberdeen-headquartered service provider to the international energy sector is gathering momentum following the acquisition of two businesses.

Aurora Energy Services, created by entrepreneurs Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan, has acquired Huntly-based offshore services and fabrication company R&M Engineering.

It follows its first acquisition in December of rope access and training specialist Inverness Access Training Services (IATS). Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

All jobs at IATS and R&M Engineering have been secured and in the next 12 months Aurora expects to increase its headcount of about 80 to 200 as it rolls out a programme of strategic acquisitions and invests in organic growth.

Aurora’s business plan is to create a £100 million turnover international energy services provider over the next five years by continuing to provide services to oil and gas, and in parallel driving forward with the energy transition by targeting the wind, solar, hydrogen, carbon capture & storage, pumped hydro and waste to energy sectors.

As part of the energy transition Aurora will develop three business streams – renewables services, training & accreditation, and design engineering, fabrication and site installation. It will focus initially on oil & gas but transition to provide the same services to the renewables sector.

The company is owned through Duguid and Buchan’s I7V Renewables investment fund. Capital has also been invested by Aurora’s senior management, including Alan McLean who has been with R&M for more than 30 years.

Alan Bailey has been appointed as managing director at R&M, having previously worked alongside Duguid and Buchan at EnerMech for 12 years.

Mr Duguid, I7V Renewables chief executive, said: “Aurora Energy Services is structuring its operational capability to deliver an integrated service to the renewables industry.

“It is clear from conversations with wind farm developers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that there is some frustration with having to manage the various interfaces between different contractors, and the increased costs and inefficiency that this causes.”

R&M Engineering is one of the leading fabricators of pipework and structural steelwork in the north east of Scotland and has provided fabrication services to the oil and gas industry for more than 40 years.

The business has already started the transition to renewables, winning a number of offshore wind contracts, and its 6.5 acre Huntly site and its workforce will be central to Aurora’s expansion plans.

IATS co-owners, Andy and Lorna Johnston, will remain with the new entity and have also invested in Aurora. Mr Johnston will play a central role as Aurora strengthens its rope access, inspection, and technical training credentials with the opening of an 11,000 sq ft site in the Longman area of Inverness.

The Renewable Energy Training Centre – a £750,000 investment – will offer safety training and technical courses for onsite renewables operations, and reskilling programmes for workers looking to transition into renewables sector jobs.

The Inverness site is also Aurora’s Wind Energy service centre, delivering project engineering for onshore and offshore wind workscopes and will be the Highland’s first Global Wind Organisation (GWO) accredited safety and technical training centre when it opens in June this year.

Aurora is investing in developing a full design engineering function at its headquarters in Aberdeen.

Mr Duguid added: “We see tremendous value in transitioning Scotland’s energy base and workforce towards more renewable sources, and at the same time utilising the immense offshore knowledge and experience from Scotland’s oil and gas industry, and applying this to the new energy sources which will keep Scotland at the leading edge of energy production.”