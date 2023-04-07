Law breached in Loch Lomond plan says Greer

New proposal

Ken Gilmartin: admitted company had underperformed

Apollo Global Management last night lodged a fifth and final takeover proposal for Aberdeen-based energy services operator John Wood Group.

The US private equity firm is proposing an all-cash deal worth 240p per share, up from its previous proposal of 237p.

This latest proposed offer values the FTSE 250 firm at about £1.7 billion and represents a 59% premium to the closing share price of 151p on 21 February, the last business day prior to Wood first confirming Apollo’s approaches.

It is a 20% premium to the initial 200p-per-share it presented to Wood’s board in January.

Apollo said its final proposal, announced after the London equity market closed, would provide “a compelling opportunity for Wood’s shareholders to monetise their holdings in Wood for cash at a highly attractive valuation which is also at a significant premium to its recent and undisturbed share price.”

It said it would mean “eliminating the inevitable execution risk and uncertainty associated with delivering Wood’s refreshed strategy.”

The pursuer said it looks forward to engaging constructively with the board of Wood to finalise the terms of a recommended transaction to be put forward to Wood’s shareholders.

The Aberdeen company’s board has said that previous approaches undervalued the company. Yesterday it said it noted the announcement from Apollo and would “continue to engage with its shareholders”.

Apollo has been given a deadline of 19 April to finally declare its intentions.

Ken Gilmartin,who took over as Wood’s chief executive in July last year, last month admitted the company had failed to deliver for shareholders after announcing a pre-tax operating loss of $568 million.

He blamed “company-specific issues including insufficient discipline in project selection, high levels of restructuring and a series of legacy issues arising from the acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017”.

The shares closed 14.4p (7.20%) higher at 212.7p, valuing the company at £1.48bn, well short of the proposed bid price and therefore suggesting continuing doubts by investors that a deal will proceed.

Comment