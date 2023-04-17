AMTE Power may switch battery project to US

Subsidy temptation

AMTE Power’s plans for Dundee are now in doubt

Scottish battery producer AMTE Power may switch plans for a Dundee gigafactory to the US to benefit from American subsidies.

The Thurso-based firm said it is difficult to justify keeping production in the UK when the US is offering huge incentives to green technology companies.

Its Inflation Reduction Act is already proving a lure for companies as big as Volkswagen and companies in highly competitive and capital-intensive production are likely to follow.

AMTE has plans to build a megafactory on the site of the Michelin tyre factory on Tayside with longer term plans to develop a gigafactory employing hundreds of workers making batteries for electric vehicles.

But chief executive Alan Hollis said: “In the Inflation Reduction Act, the typical support for the running costs of a gigafactory would be between 30 and 50% of the operating costs.

“The answer is perfectly clear [about] where the most economic place for the gigafactory will be.

“We don’t have a competitive environment in the UK at this moment in time.

“We are a home-grown UK business,” he told Sky News. “We see ourselves as a UK company. We’ve developed the technology here. We want to commercialise the technology here and we want to manufacture the product here.

“Like any good business, we are always monitoring the wider market and must factor the global context into our considerations but we do not currently plan to relocate. We remain committed to Thurso and Dundee remains our preferred site.

“But we have to ask the question if the subsidies are available overseas.”

Mr Hollis added: “Unless we make the UK a competitive place for battery manufacturer, we probably won’t end up with a battery manufacturing industry in the UK. And the consequences of that are clear for the automotive industry and for the energy storage sector as well.”

However, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt remains wary of subsidies, claiming taxpayers’ money would be used for investments that would take place anyway. He is also concerned about sparking a new trade war.

The chancellor, who discussed the Inflation Reduction Act with his international counterparts in Washington over the past week, signalled that he had no plans for fresh subsidies.

“If you depend entirely on subsidies, there’s a risk. First of all it’s wasteful to spend money subsidising factories that would have been built anyway. Secondly, when you take subsidies away, you can end up with a business that’s not viable.”