AMTE Power in groundbreaking battery tech deal

Copper breakthrough

AMTE makes batteries for the EV market

Scottish battery developer AMTE Power has signed a groundbreaking deal that will make it the first battery manufacturer to use 100% local and zero-process-emission copper in its products.

It has reached agreement with CalPac Resources whose technology recycles copper from industry scrap. .

Copper resources are expected to come under increasing pressure as decarbonisation efforts ramp up, with a projected global deficit of up to 9.9m tonnes by 2035.

The UK is the world’s fourth largest copper waste exporter and with no copper refineries in the country, millions of tonnes currently have to be imported for manufacturing each year.

AMTE Power – which manufactures in Thurso – said its partnership with Calpac marks a step forward in decarbonising UK battery production and establishing a homegrown supply chain that can underpin a wider British battery ecosystem.

Both AMTE Power and CalPac Resources are planning to build facilities at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in Dundee. MSIP was announced last year as AMTE Power’s preferred location for its first gigafactory.

Tom Anderson, managing director at CalPac Resources, said: “This move represents a solid shift towards a truly circular industrial economy. AMTE Power will be the first battery manufacturer to use 100% local and zero-process-emission copper in its batteries, a ground-breaking development in UK battery manufacturing.”

John Valentine, supply chain director at AMTE Power, said: “We are making strong progress in securing the critical materials needed for our cells as we scale up production ahead of delivering our first gigafactory.

“Working with UK-based, sustainable producers is absolutely a priority for us reflecting our wider ESG strategy, and that is why CalPac Resources is the ideal fit.

“Our partnership demonstrates the potential to create an end-to-end battery industry here in the UK, powering the net zero economy of the future and unlocking green collar jobs.”