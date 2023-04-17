‘Amateurish’ transport policy blamed for bus crisis

Ministers accused

McGill’s management blames government for the crisis

Bus owners and passengers are victims of the Scottish government’s ‘amateurish’ approach to transport policy, according to those behind the country’s biggest independent operator.

James and Sandy Easdale, who own McGill’s Bus Group, have accused ministers of unfairly favouring rail over buses for subsidies even though most users of public transport choose bus travel.

Company chairman James Easdale said: “The bus industry is now having its own crisis and I lay the responsibility firmly at the door of the Government in Holyrood.

“I put this down to the lack of joined up thinking in Scottish transport matters and to the absence of business experience in Holyrood. We really can’t go on with this amateurish approach to vital services for our citizens.”

His brother Sandy added:” It’s when you look at the insane economics of Scotrail, now owned by the government, that you realise there is a severe lack of joined up thinking. Seven quid for a rail trip from Glasgow to Edinburgh is economic madness and remember it’s the taxpayer who is really footing the bill for that.

“Each bus journey is supported to the tune of 27p by the Scottish government whilst train passengers enjoy support of £3.27 for every trip.

“This all adds up to £55m support for bus users and £1.5 billion support for rail passengers. You would be forgiven for thinking that rail then must be the main mode of public transport in Scotland…it is not. 75% of public transport journeys are made on bus whilst only 20% are made on train.

“If you are unlucky enough to pay a fare on a bus, you get an outrageously bad deal whilst the reverse is very true on train with fares subsidised to the hilt.”

McGill’s chief executive Ralph Roberts, who is also President of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, added: “If you have a quality or low volume operation, you are penalised. If you try to reduce single fares to give fare payers a better deal, your concessionary revenue also gets cut.

“The bus operator invariably takes the blame for all of this, but the system is a product of decades of policy decisions.”

Comment from the Scottish Government is awaited.