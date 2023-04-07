Law breached in Loch Lomond plan says Greer

Expansion plan

Alexander Dennis bus in Berlin

Bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis is expanding its Larbert head office and facility to focus on the production of its zero-emission vehicles.

It will build the new Enviro400EV bus from August, assembling the next-generation body on the new battery-electric chassis.

The company said the decision follows a successful pilot programme to build Enviro400FCEV hydrogen fuel cell buses in Larbert.

The move expands Alexander Dennis’s UK manufacturing footprint from two to three production sites, meeting increasing demand for decarbonisation of public transport.

The Larbert expansion, which converts existing warehouse space into production lines, supports the company’s 690+ green manufacturing jobs in Scotland.

The Enviro400EV double deck bus has been designed to move large numbers of people on busy urban corridors and interurban expresses with a total capacity of up to 96 passengers and an operational range of up to 260 miles on a single charge.

Alexander Dennis said its head office remains at Larbert and work has already been completed to revamp the site’s office space under the hybrid working arrangements that are now standard across the company.

The changes in Larbert are part of a company-wide modernisation journey that began with the opening of the new Farnborough facility last year and which will continue in coming years as further members of the next generation of zero-emission buses are added to the portfolio.

Alexander Dennis has led the introduction of zero-emission mobility in the UK and Ireland since 2016 with the BYD–Alexander Dennis partnership, with close to 1,500 zero-emission vehicles delivered to date.

President & managing director Paul Davies said: “Over the past couple of years we have been laser=focused on a modernisation agenda, underpinned by significant investment in our people, our products and our facilities.”

Pat Rafferty, Unite Scottish Secretary, said: “It is a great vote of confidence in Alexander Dennis’ world-class workforce and it helps to sustain hundreds of jobs in the local economy.”