Al Nasser bolsters family law at Gibson Kerr

Gibson Kerr has bolstered its family law department with a senior hire following a growth in caseload.

The firm has secured the services of Zaynab Al Nasser, 35, as senior associate bringing with her more than 10 years of industry experience with a competitor firm.

The move takes the firm’s family law headcount to six solicitors and six administrators based across Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Ms Al Nasser (pictured) gained her law degree and diploma at Glasgow University and has had a long-term involvement with Scottish Women in Business, serving as president from 2018-2019.

Head of family law, Fiona Rasmusen, said: “Our family law team is flourishing following a series of announcements and accolades.

“Zaynab is an excellent addition to the Gibson Kerr family, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a host of skills that will blend perfectly with our team.”