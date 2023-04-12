Clyde Metro edges forward with UKIB tie-up

Takeover disputed

Grant MacCusker: speaking to lawyers

Lawyers have been brought in to settle an extraordinary dispute after short-term rental giant Airbnb denied that it had acquired an Edinburgh lettings technology company.

It was widely reported yesterday that Letting Cloud had been bought by the California-based business after being attracted by its 5,000 agents advertising over 500,000 properties.

An Airbnb spokeswoman said the deal was part of its plan to abide by the Scottish Government’s legislative changes on short-term holiday lets.

But last night, the media – including Daily Business – was notified by at least two sources claiming there was no such deal.

An Airbnb spokesman said: “We have no relationship with this company, we have had no discussions with this company, and we have not acquired – nor do we intend to acquire – this company.”

He added that the information and quotes in the press release are ”completely fabricated”.

In the statement issued yesterday via Edinburgh company PK Media & PR, Airbnb director of engineering Jordanna Kwok made it clear that a deal had been agreed.

She said: “We were attracted by the array of interesting problems being tackled by Letting Cloud, and how they were addressing them using modern and emerging technology.

“Whilst both companies shared similar values and market share, the technical acquisition will bring more clarity to the UK short-term and holiday rental market.

“Airbnb are continuing to thrive on solving interesting problems which will help with the recent government legislation being rolled out in Scotland and the UK.”

Tech entrepreneur Grant MacCusker, who set up Letting Cloud in 2019 to provide the market with an advertising platform for agents and landlords, was today in shock after hearing the denial. He was later in discussions with his lawyers Morton Fraser to find out what was going on. He has laid off 11 part-time employees.

Yesterday he said he had been presented with a £6m seed round from investors in US and London, and another offer from a US company looking to acquire his company and move into this space in the UK “but I went with the Airbnb offer as it fitted in with the technology we had built.

“It’s a good fit, we share similar values and know our best work done to date will continue.”

It is understood that talks today also involved the London office of American international law firm Wilson Sonsini which was involved in the deal talks with Mr MacCusker.

Today a spokesman for Letting Cloud said: “In the wake of recent developments in various media outlets, the matter is now in the hands of our lawyers and we will not be making any further comment at this time.”