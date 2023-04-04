Book sale

Aegon’s offices in Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

Pensions and protection firm Aegon has sold of its UK individual protection book, which counts thousands of wealthy investors among its clients, to Royal London.

Edinburgh-based Aegon UK said as it is focuses on its core retail and workplace platform activities.

It will initially reinsure the portfolio to Royal London, followed by a transfer of the legal ownership of the book next year. The transfer is subject to court approval.

Aegon UK’s individual protection business is a portfolio of life, critical illness, and income protection policies for 400,000 high-net worth individual customers, that was sold via independent financial advisers. The portfolio will close to new business today.

Royal London is the UK’s largest mutual life, pensions, and investment company, offering protection, long-term savings and asset management products and services.

Financial terms of the agreement are undisclosed. The transaction is not expected to have a material financial impact on the capital position and operating capital generation of Aegon UK and its main insurance legal entity, Scottish Equitable.