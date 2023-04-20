ABGI and Innova Systems rebrand as Visiativ

Merger

Tax adviser ABGI, formerly Jumpstart, has merged with sister company Innova Systems and rebranded as Visiativ.

As part of a restructuring, Visiativ has launched a 3D Print division and an intellectual property service.

Visiativ will operate from ABGI’s current headquarters in Edinburgh and from Innova’s headquarters in Cambridge where the group’s newly appointed CEO Scott Henderson is based.

The new group, which also has offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Bromsgrove, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Belfast, will employ 100 staff.

Mr Henderson said: “This rebrand marks an exciting step forward for our business.”

Douglas Reid, pictured, joins in the newly created role of tax director.