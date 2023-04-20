£20m hotel plan for historic former school

Leisure scheme

Plan for the former High School of Glasgow (image: Scotsman Group)

A £20 million plan has been unveiled to convert one of Scotland’s historic former schools into a luxury hotel and apartments.

Hospitality and leisure operator The Scotsman Group has submitted detailed proposals for the conversion of the former High School of Glasgow.

It is considered one of the last remaining undeveloped Grade A-Listed buildings of its scale within Glasgow city centre.

The proposal includes a 142-bedroom hotel, 21 serviced apartments, a spa and leisure facility, a wedding venue, restaurants and bars.

There will be glazed links between key buildings on the site in Elmbank Street.

Built in 1846, the school was converted into offices for use by Strathclyde Regional Council in 1976 before being returned to Glasgow City Council.

The buildings were also used by Strathclyde Police until 2013.

The site was put on the market as a development opportunity known as “The Old High School Complex” in 2019, with The Scotsman Group then entering into an agreement with City Property (Glasgow) Investment LLP to develop the site after submitting the winning bid.

The Scotsman Group was founded by Stefan King and operates more than 50 venues in cities all over Scotland, most notably in Glasgow and Edinburgh. It owns The Scotsman Hotel in the former newspaper office on North Bridge, Edinburgh.