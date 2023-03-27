Party decides

Humza Yousaf: golden thread (pic: Terry Murden)

Humza Yousaf was elected leader of the Scottish National Party today, promising to step up the independence campaign but making the cost of living crisis his priority.

However, he was elected by just 26,000 party members, narrowly defeating his main rival Kate Forbes, who managed 24,000 votes after third candidate Ash Regan was eliminated and her votes redistributed.

Mr Yousaf, aged 37, is expected to become the youngest First Minister and the first from an ethnic minority at a vote in parliament tomorrow, but he will face accusations that he has no mandate. Only 50,000 of the SNP’s 72,160 members voted.

After being declared Nicola Sturgeon’s successor at an event at Murrayfield stadium, Mr Yousaf said independence was the “golden threat that runs through all our policies.”

He dismissed media questions about his competence, which had been raised during the campaign, by saying: “I have been part of election an winning machine for 10 and half years.”

He said he wanted to work with Ms Forbes and Ms Regan as part of a united team.

Ms Forbes said: “I’ve been proud to share a platform with both him and Ash over the last five weeks, and I know we will continue to work together, to make the lives of all of Scotland’s people better on the next stage of our journey to independence.

“Whatever the robust disagreements or frank exchanges of the last few weeks, I am confident we will unite behind Humza as our new party leader in the shared and common objective of independence.”

