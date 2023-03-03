Yousaf edges ahead in SNP leadership race

New poll

Humza Yousaf: poll echoes conversations

Humza Yousaf has edged ahead in the SNP leadership race, according to a poll of the party membership.

A Savanta ComRes survey puts Mr Yousaf on 31%, Kate Forbes on 25% and Ash Regan on 11%. However, 32% were undecided.

With ‘don’t knows’ excluded the results show Mr Yousaf on 46%, Ms Forbes on 37% and Ms Regan on 17%.

The pollsters quizzed 515 SNP members for The Telegraph between 23 February and 1 March.

In a poll of SNP voters by The BIG Partnership last week, a similar number (31%) were undecided, while Ms Forbes was in the lead, on 28%, followed by Mr Yousaf on 20% and Ms Regan on 7%.

About 100,000 SNP members will begin voting on 13 March. Voting closes at noon on 27 March when the result is expected. The winner will then be required to seek to be confirmed as First Minister.

Mr Yousaf tonight said: “This poll echoes the conversations I’ve had with countless members in recent days about their desire for a grassroots led campaign for independence. That’s my offer to SNP members.

“There’s a long way to go in the campaign and I’m working hard to spread my message of unifying the Yes movement and standing up to Westminster power grabs.”

Comment: “Saying Yes to independence must be based on deeper reasons than short-term economic difficulties as there will be no going back“