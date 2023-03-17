Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.10am: London higher

The FTSE 100 was trading more than 80 points higher at 7,492.61 (see global markets below).

7am: Wood gets extension to talks

Talks involving Wood Group and its potential suitor Apollo Global Management will continue for a further month after the Takeover Panel agreed to extend next week’s deadline.

The private equity firm was due to decide whether to bid for the Aberdeen-based energy services company by next Wednesday, but the Takeover Panel has agreed to Wood’s request for a new deadline of 19 April.

This will allow for the scheduled release of Wood’s FY22 results on 28 March.

Wood announced on 7 March that the board had received a fourth unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposal from Apollo, regarding a possible cash offer to acquire the company.

The board said it felt the offer undervalued the group and that it was therefore “minded to reject”.

Global markets

London’s FTSE 100 was expected to open higher as a consortium of US financial institutions joined forces to support ailing bank, First Republic.

Big US banks deposited $30 billion into First Republic to boost its balance sheet and contain the fallout from the collapse of two specialist lenders in the past week.

The move helped push Wall Street higher. All three major indices were in positive territory, with the Nasdaq posting a 2.5% surge, while the S&P 500 saw a 1.8% recovery and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.2%.

“The actions of America’s largest banks reflect their confidence in the country’s banking system. Together, we are deploying our financial strength and liquidity into the larger system, where it is needed the most,” the banks said in a joint statement.

The news supported shares in Asia. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.2% while the Shanghai Composite was 0.4% higher in late trade. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 1.1%.