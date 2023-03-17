Wicks leaves Dons to take on MD role at P&J Live

Pittodrie changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Rob Wicks

Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks is leaving Pittodrie to take up the position of managing director of events venue P&J Live.

Wicks will move at the end of the season after five years with the Dons after a decision which he admitted was “gut-wrenching”.

During his time with the club, he played a key role growing commercial revenues, rolling out the AberDNA initiative and securing the club’s biggest-ever sponsorship deal with TEXO.

Recently installed chief executive Alan Burrows is currently leading the recruitment of a new manager with Barry Robson still in interim charge and will now have the task of overseeing another key appointment before the new season gets underway.

“I see this as a terrific opportunity to play a leading role in Scotland’s new state-of-the-art event complex achieving its full potential,” said South Africa-born Wicks.

“I am able to bring a strong network and range of local experience to the role.

“Some of the key priorities that I see in the short to medium term are to enhance our key stakeholder relationships, better understand our customer base, look at ways to integrate innovative new technology to enhance the customer journey and ensuring there is an outstanding pipeline of world-class conferences and events to look forward to.

“It’s a terrific career opportunity for me personally but it was still a gut-wrenching decision to leave the club after five great years.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “We’re sad to see Rob go but appreciate this is an opportunity he could not turn down.

“He leaves with our very best wishes and gratitude for his achievements which have placed the club on a much stronger commercial footing.

“Under Rob’s direction, the commercial team has grown and we now have a great cohort of young managers who will work on the continued development and implementation of the commercial strategy.”

P&J Live replaced the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre when it opened in 2019 with nearly 50,000 square metres of multi-purpose event space including conference facilities, exhibition halls, and a 15,000-capacity arena.