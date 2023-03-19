Markets

Andrew Bailey: hinted at a softening of policy

Economy: There is growing speculation that the Bank of England may hold back from imposing an 11th consecutive monthly increase in interest rates when its monetary policy committee (MPC) gathers on Thursday.

Governor Andrew Bailey had already hinted at a softening of interest rate policy before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank caused wider financial markets to run for the hills.

The MPC was divided 7-2 in favour of a rise to 4% at its last meeting on 2 February.

One way or another the markets expect the current UK cycle to end at 4.25% with the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasting inflation to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year, just above the Bank’s 2% target.

A day before the MPC meets, the US Federal Reserve will set its own interest rate amid an unexpected banking fall-out that has seen the government and a range of banks forced to take emergency action to stabilise the market and stop panic from spreading.

Expectations are settling on a 0.25% hike in the Fed Funds rate to 5% being the most likely outcome from this meeting. Markets also now expect rate cuts down to the 4.25% or even 4% level by the end of 2023, say analysts at AJ Bell.

Corporate: In the meantime there are growing expectations that a deal will be sealed to merge the Swiss banks UBS and the cash-strapped Credit Suisse. British banking watchdogs are said to have given their blessing to a takeover.

Politics: Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will publish evidence in front of the Commons Privilege Committee on Wednesday over whether he misled Parliament about parties in No. 10 during lockdown.

The Scottish Green Party conference opens on Saturday amid chaos in the SNP’s leadership, its future as a partner in the Scottish government under a new First Minister, and big questions still being asked about the deposit return scheme.

City: The most anticipated results announcement is likely to be Friday’s half-year statement from JD Wetherspoon. Chairman Tim Martin can be expected to comment further on the Chancellor’s decision to introduce a duty differential between pubs and supermarkets, which Mr Martin has been demanding for some time.

Calendar

Monday 20 March

Rightmove UK house price survey

Tuesday 21 March

Full-year results from Staffline, Oxford Nanopore, Henry Boot and Gamma Communications

and First-half results from YouGov

Trading statement from SThree

UK government borrowing figures

Wednesday 22 March

Full-year results from Vistry, FeverTree Drinks, Pendragon and Essentra

and US weekly oil inventories

Thursday 23 March

Full-year results from Inchcape, Dignity and EnQuest

and US weekly unemployment claims

Friday 24 March

Full-year results from Wickes

First-half results from Smiths Group and JD Wetherspoon

and UK retail sales

Saturday 25 March

Scottish Green Party conference, Clydebank



Calendar of events supplied by AJ Bell, with additions