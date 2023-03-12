Week ahead: Budget, Silicon Valley Bank

Markets

Jeremy Hunt: Budget statement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to unveil a package of “Back to Work’ measures in Wednesday’s Budget to encourage economically inactive people into the workforce to help fill more than a million vacancies.

The programme will require hundreds of thousands of benefits claimants to attend more regular meetings with work coaches.

The government will start paying childcare costs on Universal Credit up front, rather than in arrears.

Mr Hunt will also unveil a new tax allowance to replace the super deduction, and is expect to freeze fuel duty.

There will also be a crackdown on those promoting tax avoidance, with tougher penalties for offenders. The UK loses around £400 million a year to marketed tax avoidance, and it is the users of schemes, including agency workers, contractors and freelancers, who can end up with big tax bills, rather than the promoters who sold it to them.

There will be reforms to energy bills, bringing the bills of families on prepayment meters in line with average direct debit energy bill under the Energy Price Guarantee.

Whether or not the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggers a chain reaction remains to be seen, but markets will be on edge and in the UK it is likely that a support package will be put in place as early as Monday by the Treasury and Bank of England to protect any customers adversely affected.

UK inflation and employment data is due on Tuesday, while the European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday and indicate that it will continue to hike aggressively to press down on inflation.

Prudential’s shares are up by almost a quarter over the past year, helped by the end of lockdowns in China and Hong Kong, as well as more buoyant financial markets in Asia and indeed worldwide. It reports full-year results on Wednesday.

Monday 13 March

Full-year results from Direct Line and Phoenix Group

and In Europe, quarterly results from Porsche and Tod’s

Tuesday 14 March

Full-year results from Sabre Insurance and Costain

and First-half results from Harworth and Close Brothers

and UK unemployment and wage growth

US consumer price inflation figures

In Europe, quarterly results from Volkswagen

Wednesday 15 March

Full-year results from Prudential, Balfour Beatty, Marshalls, Ferrexpo and 4imprint

and First-half results from Kin & Carta

Trading statement from Trainline

The UK Budget

EU industrial production

US producer price (factory gate) inflation figures

US retail sales

US NAHB housebuilding industry survey

US weekly oil inventories

Thursday 16 March

Full-year results from Rentokil Initial, Deliveroo, Gym Group, Savills , OSB and Centamin

and First-half results from DFS Furniture

Trading statement from Halma

Interest rate decision from the European Central Bank

US new housing permits

US new housing starts

US weekly unemployment claims

Friday 17 March

Full-year results from Bodycote

EU consumer price inflation figures

US industrial production and capacity utilisation