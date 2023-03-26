Markets

Roger White: CEO of AG Barr

Politics will dominate other events this week as the SNP unveils its new leader and Scotland’s next First Minister, but there are also key announcements on the corporate calendar, including results from Wood Group and AG Barr, both on Tuesday.

Aberdeen energy services company Wood Group will announce its final year figures, but it could be the company’s last as an independently-listed company as it is in the throes of takeover talks.

US-based Apollo Global Management has made four proposals, all rejected by Wood which, nonetheless, requested an extension to last week’s deadline for its suitor to make its intentions clear in order to allow Wood to announce its year-end numbers. Apollo now has until 19 April to declare its position.

AG Barr, manufacturer of Irn-Bru and other soft drinks, also reports full-year figures and there will doubtless be interest in its response to the controversy surrounding Scotland’s deposit return scheme. In a trading update in January it said the DRS had “the potential to impact consumer behaviour.”

However, it also said its ” internal implementation planning for DRS is well advanced.”

After an unexpectedly strong Christmas trading period, the fashion and interiors retailer Next steered analysts to full-price sales growth of 6.9% for the full year. They will be looking to Wednesday’s 12 month figures to see if chief executive Lord Wolfson follows up his upgrading of sales and profit forecasts for the year.

Wednesday sees the annual conference in Edinburgh of Scotland Food and Drink which may also address the DRS issue.

Calendar (supplied by AJ Bell, with additions)

Monday 27 March

Full-year results from Belvoir Group

Trading statement from bid target Hyve

Tuesday 28 March

Full-year results from Wood Group, S&U, AG Barr and James Fisher & Sons

Trading statements from Ocado and United Utilities

and Supermarket sales and market share data from Kantar

sales and market share data from Kantar Bank of England governor and senior leaders to give evidence to the Treasury Committee on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK

Wednesday 29 March

Full-year results from Bellway and Next

and UK mortgage approvals

approvals Scotland Food and Drink conference

conference Scaling Up Summit in Edinburgh with Scottish National Investment Bank

in Edinburgh with Scottish National Investment Bank Chancellor Jeremy Hunt questioned by Treasury Committee on his Budget,

questioned by Treasury Committee on his Budget, Bank of England publishes minutes of latest Financial Policy Committee meeting

Thursday 30 March

First-year results from Time Out

Trading statement from Moonpig

Nationwide UK house price survey

survey FRinal estimate for Q4 US GDP growth

US unemployment claims

Friday 31 March

First half results from James Halstead