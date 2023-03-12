Treasury leads talks on SVB threat to tech sector

Bank crisis

Seeking a solution to SVB’s woes: Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey

Downing Street and the Treasury are holding talks with the Bank of England this weekend to find a solution that will avoid the Silicon Valley Bank crisis spreading to the UK’s technology sector.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are meeting the governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey amid growing concerns at the impact of the US bank’s collapse.

The BoE responded to the crisis late on Friday night by placing Silicon Valley Bank UK into insolvency to protect eligible depositors under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Silicon Valley Bank has a limited presence in the UK and does not perform functions critical to the financial system. However, this morning the Treasury said the government and the Bank understand the level of concern that the situation raises for customers of Silicon Valley Bank UK, and especially how it may impact on cashflow positions in the short term.

“The government recognises that, given the importance of Silicon Valley Bank to its customers, its failure could have a significant impact on the liquidity of the tech ecosystem,” it said in a statement.

“The government is treating this issue as a high priority, with discussions between the Governor of the Bank of England, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor taking place over the weekend.

“The government is working at pace on a solution to avoid or minimise damage to some of our most promising companies in the UK and we will bring forward immediate plans to ensure the short term operational and cashflow needs of Silicon Valley Bank UK customers are able to be met.”

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said: “The collapse of SVB could have serious implications for the UK’s start-up sector, which drives growth and innovation across the economy.

“The Chancellor must act urgently to understand the exposure of UK firms to the bank, and take action to prevent large-scale damage being done to this crucial sector of the British economy.”

About 200 tech entrepreneurs and venture capitalists employing more than 10,000 people wrote to Mr Hunt yesterday warning that they required urgent support or else they would collapse.

Companies including the jobs site Adzuna, Founders Factory and cryptocurrency analytics company Elliptic said there was an “existential threat to the UK tech sector”.

The BoE stepped in on Friday after SVB UK applied for £1.8bn in short-term emergency funding via its discount window facility,

The London stock market suffered a triple-digit fall as news of problems at a key lender to technology start-ups spread to the UK and raised fears of a wider fall-out. There was concern that it would impact on funding for the global tech market.

Shares in Nasdaq-listed SVB plunged by nearly 70% in two days and wiped billions from the value of US and European lenders.

Trading in SVB’s shares were halted amid reports that it is looking to sell itself.

The FTSE 100 closed 131.63 points (-1.67%) lower at 7,748.35.

Shares in JP Morgan and Bank of America fell sharply. HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays also fell.

The FTSE 100 fell sharply on Friday

SVB, which funds the tech sector, has been hit by soaring inflation and rate hikes in the past 12 months, with tech firms suffering sharp valuation haircuts and VCs writing off billions of dollars of value from their portfolios.

Some funds are said to have advised clients to withdraw from the bank. Its UK subsidiary, SVB UK, moved to reassure its customers it was a standalone independent UK regulated bank with its own balance sheet and governance structure.

AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said: “This leaves investors wondering who is exposed to whom and they are taking no chances as they sell banking stocks left, right and centre.”