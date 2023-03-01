TLT hires Roberts | Anderson Strathern | Thorntons

Legal moves

Law firm TLT has appointed corporate lawyer Douglas Roberts as partner, reinforcing its UK-wide corporate team.

Previously a corporate partner at Lindsays, Mr Roberts’ portfolio includes over 20 years of M&A, equity investments and corporate advisory work.

He has a particular specialism in employee ownership transactions, having advised on more than 30 transitions to employee ownership in Scotland.

He also has sports experience, having worked on secondment for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014 and was instructed in one of the highest profile sports law cases in Scotland in which he successfully represented Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers in securing their promotions during the Covid pandemic.

Anderson Strathern

Anderson Strathern has appointed four directors, bolstering the firm’s public sector, rural, private client and professional regulation teams.

Lorraine Currie is one of only four solicitors accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in Freedom of Information and Data Protection Law, has joined the firm following eight years at the Scottish Information Commissioner’s office.

Tim Macdonald, an agricultural law specialist, brings almost a decade of experience working on the purchase and sale of farms and estates, agricultural tenancies and farming partnerships.

Caroline Pringle joins as a senior member of the private client team with a decade of experience advising families, trustees and organisations on their estate planning and asset protection.

Chris Weir has been appointed director within the professional regulation team.

Thorntons

Immigration solicitor Jacqueline Moore has joined Thorntons’ employment and immigration team.

An accredited specialist in Immigration Law by the Law Society of Scotland, and top ranked as an individual practitioner by Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners, Ms Moore brings more than 22 years of experience to the firm.