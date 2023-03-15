Temporary fuel duty cut extended by a year

Budget: Fuel

By Paul Kiddie, news reporter |

Freeze: Fuel duty

The motoring industry has welcomed the 12-month extension of the temporary fuel duty cut announced in today’s Budget.

In his first Budget as Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt told the House of Commons that the time wasn’t right to introduce increases.

He said: “Because inflation remains high, I have decided now is not the right time to uprate fuel duty with inflation or increase the duty.

“For a further 12 months I’m going to maintain the 5p cut and freeze fuel duty, too. That saves the average driver £100 next year and around £200 since the 5p cut was introduced.”

The levy on petrol and diesel remains at 52.95p per litre. The decision to maintain the current rate dispelled concerns that drivers could be hit with a 12p per litre rise.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “We welcome the government’s decision to keep the 5p fuel duty cut in place for another 12 months. The cut has given drivers some much-needed relief in what has been the most torrid year ever at the pumps.

Howard Cox of the FairFuelUK lobbying group said: “Today’s favourable fiscal announcement will be received very well by motorists, small businesses, low-income families and truckers.”