Teenager takes up CEO role after fund raising

Property

Grant MacCusker and Jamie Stewart

Student Rents, the Edinburgh-based SaaS rental platform, has appointed 19-year-old Jamie Stewart as chief executive after closing a £470,000 CrowdCube seed round.

He steps up from chief brand officer and replaces his father Grant MacCusker, who becomes non-executive chairman.

The pair founded the company two years ago, establishing the software-as-a-service rental platform aimed at accommodation providers and students.

“It is the right time for Jamie to step up after being under my wing for two years,” said Mr MacCusker.

“He has built up a strong contact list of agents and has grown a team to support him. It was therefore the right time for me to become the chairman of the company as a non-executive director, and Jamie to take on the role of chief executive”.