Techscaler teams up with Silicon Valley platform

First programme

CodeClan CEO Loral Quinn, left, with Techscaler cohort

Techscaler, the incubator scheme launched last summer, is embarking on its first scaleup programme in partnership with Silicon Valley-based professional development platform Reforge.

Joining the cohort are 47 individuals from 17 organisations: Amiqus, Chauffeur Drive Systems, CodeClan, Cyacomb, Dyneval, For-Sight, Grafterr, Krucial, Kythera AI, Phlo Technologies, Loveelectric, MarkToMarket, On-Line Booking Co-Operative for Scotland, Relaymed, Robotical, Valla, and VeryConnect.

Reforge specialises in connecting product and growth professionals with the insights, strategies and frameworks of tech executives who have launched and scaled some of the leading companies of the last decade. These include HubSpot, Slack and Zapier.

Techscaler is the Scottish Government’s £42 million programme to support the growth of tech startups across Scotland. There are sevenl hubs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Dundee, Aberdeen, Dumfries, and Inverness.

Overseeing the initiative was awarded to CodeBase, the UK’s largest technology incubator, in July last year, offering a suite of support to startup founders in Scotland including mentorship, community, workspace, and education. Techscaler courses are tailored to each stage of the startup journey, from ideation through to scaling, and beyond.

Shona Marsh, head of education programmes at CodeBase, said: “The partnership with Reforge brings Silicon Valley playbooks, scaleup experience and best practices to Scotland, to help companies accelerate their growth.

“We have some fantastic people in the first cohort, from interesting and impactful scaleups, with their own strong experience to add value to the community, and they now get the chance to learn from experts who have been instrumental in the growth of some of the world’s best known tech groups.

“Participants will be able to learn from the successes and failures of those who have been there and done it before through Reforge case studies, so it will be invaluable for the cohort to immerse themselves in the key principles that have underpinned so many successful ventures.”

Fareed Mosavat, chief development officer at Reforge, said: “We have already developed a great working relationship with CodeBase, and we’re excited that the first Techscaler cohort has joined Reforge. Our team greatly looks forward to working with talented founders and executives from the Scottish tech scene.”