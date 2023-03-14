Strong jobs market | Interest rate ‘rethink’

Markets: Live

The UK unemployment rate came in at 3.7% in the three months to January and remains very low by historical standards.

The number of jobs on offer fell by 51,000 between December and February, latest figures indicate.

Despite the drop, the number of job vacancies remains high at 1.1 million and the Chancellor wants to encourage more economically inactive people back into the workforce.

However, figures from the Office for National Statistics show economic inactivity continued to fall in November to January to 21.3%, down by 0.2 points.

The unemployment rate in Scotland fell to a new record low of 3.1%, which is 0.2% points down on the previous three months.

Regular pay which excludes bonuses grew by 6.5% in November to January. Private sector workers saw a 7% average pay lift, while the public sector was at 4.8%. For the public sector this is the highest growth since early 2006.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The jobs market remains strong, but inflation remains too high. To help people’s wages go further, we need to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.

“Tomorrow at the Budget, I will set out how we will go further to bear down on inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy, including by helping more people back into work.”

Interest rate policy poised for rethink

Investors believe the collapse of two regional banks in the US will dampen enthusiasm for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

US consumer prices are released today and are expected to show growth of 0.4% last month after accelerating 0.5% in January and could add to a softening approach to interest rate policy.

The data is released a week before the Fed begins a two-day policy meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week said the US central bank would likely need to raise rates more than expected, leading financial markets to expect that a half-percentage-point rate increase was on the table next week.

Those expectations were dialled back to 25 basis points after an employment report showing the labour market remains tight, but cooling wage inflation.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.28%, but, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rallied 0.45%.

Despite efforts by the US government to shore up confidence in the banking system investors heavily punished regional banks on Monday. Shares in Western Alliance (-47%) and First Republic (-62%) were a couple of the standouts.

UK markets also scaled back their bets on a Bank of England rate hike in March, with a 60% chance of a quarter-point rate hike now seen this month, down from around 90% last week.

7am: Centrica extends nuclear life

Centrica plans to extend the lives of the Heysham 1 and Hartlepool nuclear power stations, which are now expected to close in March 2026, two years later than previously forecast.

These extensions are expected to add 6TWh to Centrica’s electricity generation volumes between 2024 and 2026 which equates to around 70% of Centrica’s total nuclear volumes in 2022.

Chris O’Shea, Centrica group chief executive, said: “We’ve been able to work with EDF to strengthen the UK’s energy security by extending the life of these critical power stations.

“This continues our action to bolster security of supply in our core markets which includes reopening the Rough gas storage facility in the UK, sanctioning new gas-fired electricity generation capacity in Ireland, and securing increased volumes of gas and renewable power for our customers.

“We will continue to focus on supporting energy security in our core markets during these uncertain times.”

7am: Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems, which installs and manages smart meters, energy data, grid-scale battery storage and other carbon reduction assets, saw a near-doubling of profit to £16 million (£8.3m) for the year to the end of December.

Underlying profit before taxation up 34% to £24.5m (2021: £18.3m).

