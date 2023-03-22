Markets: Live

8.10am: Market opens lower

London’s blue chip index had been expected to build on yesterday’s sharp rise, but was knocked off course by higher than expected inflation.

The consumer price index rose to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January, having been expected to fall to 9.9%.

The FTSE 100 index was down 25 points at the open after closing up 132.37 points, 1.8%, at 7,536.22 last night as the regulators and other authorities calmed nerves over the stability of the banking sector.

The focus later in the day will be on the US Federal Open Market Committee, which will announce its interest rate decision at 1800 GMT.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US banking sector is “stabilising” after the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, but the wobble may be enough to persuade the Fed to raise rates by a more modest 25bps rather than 50bps as previously indicated.

Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.0%, the S&P 500 up 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.6%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.9%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.9%.