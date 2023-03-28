Innovation

Pensioners are being encouraged to engage with responsible investing

Standard Life is inviting fintech companies to come up with ideas that promote the benefits of responsible investing among its pensioner customers.

The company, now part of savings and retirement business Phoenix, will roll out the winning concept to more than three million customers through its second Innovation Forum.

The initiative involves a collaboration with TCS’s Co-Innovation Network innovation ecosystem, Fintech Scotland, Women In Banking & Finance (WIBF) and Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE).

It builds on the success of last year’s forum which was won by Edinburgh-based Behavioural Finance which uses psychometric testing to enable users to see how their personality will affect their relationship with money.

Colin Williams, Standard Life’s managing director, pensions and savings, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Standard Life to connect with creative thinkers to [encourage] customers to engage with their investments and understand the impact they have on the world.”

Fintech Scotland chief executive, Nicola Anderson, said: “This innovation challenge will help us achieve our goal to move towards greener finance and have the sector contribute to the net zero agenda.”