SNP frontrunner Yousaf plans stake in energy

Renewables pledge

Humza Yousaf: step change

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf says he would ensure the state has a stake in Scotland’s energy sector in order to develop the industry “for the public good”.

Mr Yousaf, who a new poll has positioned as frontrunner in the race, says the Scottish Government should lock in long-term revenue streams from renewable projects.

He would ringfence revenue from renewable generated from publicly-owned land and buildings and empower Scottish Water to explore opportunities in hydrogen power for use in transport, industry and heatijng.

The state would take an equity stake of at least 10% in all future offshore wind leasing rounds.

Mr Yousaf said:”I will ensure that more of Scotland’s energy potential is developed for the public good.

“It is time for Scotland to own our renewable future and my plans will use the powers of the Scottish Parliament to deliver a step change in publicly owned energy.”

He made no mention of the SNP’s 2017 plan to develop a publicly-owned energy company which was later dropped, nor did he state his plans for the oil and gas industry.

A Savanta ComRes survey of SNP members puts Mr Yousaf on 31%, Kate Forbes on 25% and Ash Regan on 11%. However, 32% were undecided.

With ‘don’t knows’ excluded the results show Mr Yousaf on 46%, Ms Forbes on 37% and Ms Regan on 17%.

The pollsters quizzed 515 SNP members for The Telegraph between 23 February and 1 March.

In a poll of SNP voters by The BIG Partnership last week, a similar number (31%) were undecided, while Ms Forbes was in the lead on 28%, followed by Mr Yousaf on 20% and Ms Regan on 7%.

About 100,000 SNP members will begin voting on 13 March until noon on 27 March when the result is expected. The winner will then be required to seek confirmation as First Minister.

Mr Yousaf said: “This poll echoes the conversations I’ve had with countless members in recent days about their desire for a grassroots led campaign for independence. That’s my offer to SNP members.

“There’s a long way to go in the campaign and I’m working hard to spread my message of unifying the Yes movement and standing up to Westminster power grabs.”

