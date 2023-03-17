Number's up

Murray Foote: serious issues

Murray Foote, head of communications for the Scottish National Party, has resigned after accepting his role in misleading the media about membership.

Mr Foote, a former editor at the Daily Record, said in a tweet that he agreed party responses to media enquiries about membership of the party and that it later became apparent that there were “serious issues” with these responses.

“Consequently, I concluded this created a serious impediment to my role and I resigned my position with the SNP Group at Holyrood.”

Figures released by the party yesterday revealed that membership had fallen by 42% to 72,186, while the party’s press office was claiming it was about 100,000.

The lower figure was published by the Sunday Mail but the SNP press office described it as being “not just flat wrong, it’s wrong by about 30,000”.

However, under pressure from the SNP’s own leadership candidates, the party confirmed that the figure was accurate, leading to calls for action to be taken.

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay said: “Murray Foote was giving out information he had been told, which was false.

“He didn’t lie. The SNP lied.

“The problem is not a press officer. The problem is the rotten SNP leadership who deliberately lied to the press and public.

“We wish our best to Mr Foote, who was clearly told false information and is the fall guy for the SNP hierarchy.”