Business services

Event ticketing platform, Citizen Ticket, has appointed former Skyscanner executive Carolyn Jameson as chairwoman.

Ms Jameson’s two decades of leadership experience within the global technology sector includes six years as chief legal officer at Skyscanner where she played a key role in its international growth and oversaw its sale to Chinese travel giant, Ctrip, for £1.4bn in 2016.

In 2019, she joined Trustpilot where she currently serves as chief trust officer, having recently led it through a successful IPO.

Ms Jameson, pictured, also serves on the boards of the Scottish National Investment Bank and Scottish Equity Partners.

Harry Boisseau, Citizen Ticket’s co-founder and CEO, said: “Carolyn is a highly skilled and experienced operator within the global tech sector and a key player who has helped scale major technology businesses to reach their full market potential.

“She brings real substance to our team and will be a major contributing factor to our future success and growth.”

Ms Jameson said: “I look forward to working closely with Harry and his colleagues and supporting them on their growth journey.”