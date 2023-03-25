Shapps ‘to offer windfall tax relief to energy firms’

Security plan

Grant Shapps: announcement due

Oil and gas firms may be offered an escape from windfall taxes under new measures to boost energy security.

The UK Government will unveil a package of support on Thursday which are expected to allow energy companies to pay less tax as prices drop.

It is likely to mean that if energy prices fell below a specified normal long-term level, the 35% windfall tax would not be applied.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK has been pressing ministers to agree that “when prices drop, it is fair that the windfall tax should fall away”.

The UK government introduced a windfall tax on oil and gas firms last year under pressure to ease the surge in energy bills for households and businesses.

The windfall tax – officially the energy profits levy – is applied to profits which have been gained from the prices which resulted first from pent-up demand after the Covid restrictions were lifted and then from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices are now falling, and oil prices are off their highs after surging beyond $100 a barrel.

Offshore Energies UK, the industry body, has said the windfall tax has deterred investors in the UK Continental Shelf. Last week it reported that the UK spent £117 billion on imported oil and gas in 2022. It said that if the lack of investment is not addressed, the UK will continue to see imports of oil and gas increase, with value lost to the UK economy and skilled jobs exported overseas.

Commenting on the expected tax relief, David Whitehouse, chief executive of OEUK, said: “If this tax is changed, as conditions and prices have changed, that would be a positive move that would go some way to start rebuilding confidence.”

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps, is expected to announce on Thursday that new measures will focus on bringing down wholesale electricity prices in the UK and reducing energy bills for consumers and businesses.

The Financial Times reported that ahead of this, ministers have been holding talks with energy firms about adjusting the windfall tax if oil and gas prices dropped below a certain level.