Scots boss Clarke signs contract extension until 2026

SFA deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Deal: Steve Clarke

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has signed a new deal which will take him beyond the next World Cup in 2026.

The former Kilmarnock manager has been in charge for 41 matches, winning 19 of those games since taking the helm in 2019, a record which prompted the Scottish FA to table the offer of an extension.

Ian Maxwell, SFA chief executive said: “This has been one of the easiest decisions and conversations during my time as chief executive.

“Steve has united the nation behind a successful men’s national team and as we look forward to a new UEFA EURO 2024 campaign, it was important we demonstrated our commitment to Steve and his backroom team, and acknowledged the continuity that has been key to our improvement in the past four years.”

Clarke, 59, steered Scotland to the finals of a major tournament for the first time since France 98 when they reached Euro 2020.

“I am proud that my coaching team and I will continue to lead the team through the next two qualifying campaigns, as well as Nations League Group A. But being able to do so is a testament to the squad of players who have been central to our improvement,” said Clarke, who kicks off the Euro 2024 qualifying bid at home to Cyprus tomorrow before facing Spain at Hampden on Tuesday night.