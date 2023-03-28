AG Barr change

Robin Barr is to leave the board of Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr after 58 years, thereby severing what is possibly the longest period of boardroom service.

Mr Barr, who has been with the business for 62 years and 31 years as chairman, will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in May.

The Cumbernauld-based business has also announced that Julie Barr will relinquish her company secretarial duties and is expected to join the board as a non-executive director.

Ms Barr has been with the company for 19 years and is a qualified corporate lawyer.

Chairman Mark Allen commented : “We are hugely indebted to Robin for all his years of service, not to mention the balanced and insightful guidance he has provided to the board as the business has developed across the last 60 years or so.

“I am delighted that Julie will join the board in due course and I am certain her experience and skills will complement and further strengthen our Board capabilities.”

The announcements came as the company posted a 13.3% rise in adjusted profit before tax to £43.5m on an 18.2% rise in reported revenue and 15.9% on a like-for-like basis.

The board is recommending a full year dividend of 13.1p per share including final dividend of 10.6p per share.

Barr Soft Drinks enjoyed particularly strong market share value gains in England and Wales balanced by a more subdued performance in Scotland which did not benefit from the better summer weather experienced in much of the rest of the UK.

IRN-BRU’s total revenue grew by 6% while volumes, as anticipated, fell by 4%, reflecting the short-term impact of price changes across the market.

On the planned introduction of the deposit return scheme in August, the company only repeated its comments from its January update by saying it had “the potential to impact consumer purchasing behaviour.”

Chief executive Roger White said: “Over the past 12 months we delivered an excellent financial performance and made significant progress across our strategic objectives. We emerged from the pandemic period a stronger business.”