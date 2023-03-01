Update:

Accounting

Robertson joins KPMG corporate finance team

| March 1, 2023
Fiona Robertson

KPMG UK has appointed Fiona Robertson as associate director within its corporate finance M&A team in Scotland.

Ms Robertson joins from Azets, where she was director of corporate finance for the past two years.

Glasgow-based Ms Robertson has previously held posts with Simmons & Company International (Piper Sandler Energy), advising clients on cross-border oilfield services M&A, and international restructuring and turnaround firm Zolfo Cooper LLP (now Alix Partners).

Her appointment takes KPMG’s Scotland corporate finance team to a headcount of six.

In the past 12 months the team has acted as lead adviser on six transactions in the Scottish market, reflecting growing demand for KPMG’s services.

, Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Niemczewski becomes director at Broker Insights

Broker Insights, the Dundee-based insurtech company, has appointed Dr Artur Niemczewski as a non-executive director.Read More

Scott Foster

Foster takes on COO role at Balfour+Manson

Balfour+Manson has reshaped its management team by appointing Scott Foster as chief operating officer. MrRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.