Robertson joins KPMG corporate finance team

KPMG UK has appointed Fiona Robertson as associate director within its corporate finance M&A team in Scotland.

Ms Robertson joins from Azets, where she was director of corporate finance for the past two years.

Glasgow-based Ms Robertson has previously held posts with Simmons & Company International (Piper Sandler Energy), advising clients on cross-border oilfield services M&A, and international restructuring and turnaround firm Zolfo Cooper LLP (now Alix Partners).

Her appointment takes KPMG’s Scotland corporate finance team to a headcount of six.

In the past 12 months the team has acted as lead adviser on six transactions in the Scottish market, reflecting growing demand for KPMG’s services.