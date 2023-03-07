RMT suspends rail strikes after new pay offer

Action on hold

By a Daily Business reporter |

Mick Lynch of the RMT has held out for better terms

Hopes of an end to the rail strikes emerged tonight as the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ union suspended all industrial action on Network Rail after receiving a revised pay offer.

Another walk-out was planned for 16 March, with a ban on overtime to follow.

But in a statement, the RMT said its executive was suspending all disruptive action and that ‘further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days.”

The TSSA union last accepted a revised offer from the train companies.

… more follows