AMTE Power receives working capital loan from HIE

Air quality should be a top priority when it comes to any kind of environment that might be prone to bacteria or small harmful particles. The same goes for environments where exposed or vulnerable people are gathered, such as nursing homes or hospitals. Low air quality can have serious negative impacts on both staff and patients, which is why it is important to aim for as good indoor air quality as possible.

Why indoor air quality is important

When it comes to indoor air, there is a long list of benefits to good-quality air and harmful disadvantages to low or bad-quality air. Both are important to look at, especially when working in places where immune systems might be compromised, or illnesses are easily spread.

The negative impacts can vary in severity. For example, pollutants in indoor air can irritate eyes, noses, and throats, which might, for some, be more bothersome than dangerous. Similarly, low air quality can cause headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. However, in severe cases, it can cause respiratory diseases such as asthma, heart disease, and even cancer – especially lung cancer. Furthermore, bacteria and viruses are more easily spread, which can be outright dangerous in places such as hospitals and nursing homes.

How to choose the right equipment and technology

In order to ensure the best possible indoor air quality, skimping on the technology to achieve it is not an option. Simply opening a window can maybe help limit too much dust in the air, but it will not remove the small harmful particles or bacteria that is floating around. Therefore, a medical air purifier is the only way to know for sure that you are improving the air quality as much as possible.

When choosing the best purifier, it is worth paying attention to how it filters and purifies the air. HEPA filters, for example, can remove more than 99.9% of particles ranging from dust and pollen to viruses and bacteria. This way, the air quality will not only improve, but the air will generally be healthier to breathe for everyone.

Improve overall care with good air quality

Whether your business takes care of old and vulnerable people or treats the sick and injured, good air quality is important. When the air is properly filtered and purified, illnesses have a harder time spreading from one person to another.

This creates a safer space not only for patients but also for staff and visitors. And for this very reason, a good quality and hospital-grade air purification system is often used in doctors’ offices, hospitals, and care homes. So if inside air quality is important for your place of work, it might also be the ideal solution for you.