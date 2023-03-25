Portas says John Lewis ‘letting go of its soul’

Retailer warned

John Lewis may end its partnership model (pic: Terry Murden)

Retail consultant Mary Portas has warned the department store chain John Lewis that is in danger of losing its “soul” following a proposal to dilute its partnership model.

Ms Portas said John Lewis was part of “our collective cultural identity” as a nation and has written an open letter its chairwoman Sharon White and new chief executive Nish Kankiwala expressing her concerns.

“You are custodians of one of the most valued, loved, and trusted retail brands this country has,” Ms Portas writes.

She said John Lewis and its supermarket chain, Waitrose, were part of the “fabric of everyday British life”.

But the partnership reported a £234m loss last year and Ms Whrie has cancelled the staff bonus and signalled job cuts. She is now proposing that it introduces external funding by selling a minority stake. This would mean that it would no longer be exclusively owned by its employees.

In her letter Ms Portas adds: “Your task isn’t to turn around just another mediocre retailer under threat of going under. You’re fighting to save part of our collective cultural identity.

“But what’s worrying me is that you might think your fight is purely financial. It’s not.”

Describing the battle as more nuanced, Ms Portas said what laid ahead was about “the soul of your brand.”

“Somehow, in recent years, you’ve let go of the soul.”

Her letter said: “What we want is to come to you when we’re expecting our first baby and panicking about buying a cot… when we’ve finally made it onto the property ladder and want curtains and a sofa bed that’ll last”.

But she warned that was “being slowly chipped away. From loud headlines to daily whispers”.

Sharon White: I’m here to make sure John Lewis survives (pic: Terry Murden)

Ms Portas said she appreciated the partnership needed “money men” but added: “Never forget to balance all that with the commercially instinctive, reactive, creative, retail-born folk in the business. It’s an art. Not a science.”

She urged the group to recommit to the principles it was founded on – common ownership.

“We know British brand history is littered with those who tampered with the crown jewels of their identity… British Airways clings on. Rest in peace Laura Ashley. And dear Woolworths.

“But failure for John Lewis and Waitrose is not an option. We can’t lose you too.”

In response, Ms White said it is the “biggest privilege of my life to be custodian of the Partnership”.

“I am here to ensure that it not only survives, but thrives for generations.”

She said 100 million customers visited its department stores last year, a third up on the previous year and half a billion customers visited the App and website.

“We want our brands to continue to grow,” she said. “We’ve always been open to new partnerships with investors or likeminded companies to share in our growth.

“I will not rest until the partnership is restored to full health,” she added.