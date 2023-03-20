Phoenix invests in Glasgow council property

£210m deal

High stakes: City Chambers and Kelvingrove Art Gallery

Phoenix Group has taken a £210 million stake in Glasgow’s City Chambers, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and other key buildings to support the council’s equal pay liability.

In a collaboration with asset manager Abrdn, which is providing direct lending support, the transaction with City Property Glasgow, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the council, also includes two educational campuses.

The funding will be used to close out the remaining equal pay liability, with around 19,000 individuals affected by the settlement over equal pay. Phoenix said the investment provides “an excellent match” for its long term annuity liabilities.

It adds: “This investment also highlights the company’s commitment to have a positive social impact through investments in areas across the UK.

The deal involves a long-term fixed-rate fully amortising bond that helps resolve the equal pay issue and protect assets in the city which will continue to be used for the greater public good.

Manuel Dusina, head of infrastructure at Phoenix Group, said: “This funding will help provide significant investment in Glasgow and aligns with our commitment to invest in assets across the UK to help have a positive social impact.”

Andrew Dennis, head of private placement research at Abrdn, added: “This transaction is highly innovative and cost-efficient, allowing Glasgow City Council to settle historic liabilities, whilst also providing a highly rated asset for our client.

“It demonstrates how good financial structuring can deliver socially impactful assets for clients.”