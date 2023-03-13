Phoenix, Direct Line squeezed | Springfield CFO quits

Markets: Live

9.30am: London plunges

After a muted opening the FTSE 100 was down 177 points to 7,571.17 as tensions continued to surround the banking sector following the sale of SVB UK.

7am: Phoenix

Phoenix Group, the savings and retirement company, posted a loss before tax attributable to owners of £2.26 billion, wider than the previous year’s loss of £688 million.

The IFRS loss after tax was £1.76bn, compared to a loss of £709 million a year ago.

The latest results primarily reflected £2.67bn of adverse investment return variances and £522m of charges for amortisation and impairment of intangibles.

On IFRS basis, adjusted operating profit grew to £1.245bn from last year’s £1.23bn.

Assets under administration fell to £259bn from £310bn last year, primarily due to around £46bn reduction in asset values.

The board is recommending a 5% increase in the group’s 2022 final dividend to 26p per share, resulting in total dividend for 2022 to be 50.8p per share, up from 48.9p per share last year.

Andy Briggs, group chief executive, said, “Looking forward, it is clear that 2023 will present a challenging economic backdrop. However, our business model is designed to be resilient throughout the economic cycle.

“All of which means we expect to see continued organic and M&A growth, to support us in delivering cash, resilience and growth, enabling us to pay a dividend that is sustainable and grows over time.

“We are confident in our future growth as demonstrated by setting our first ever organic growth target of c.£1.5 billion of incremental new business long-term cash generation by 2025.”

Standard Life CEO, Andy Curran, said: “2022 was a fantastic year for Standard Life. With the continued momentum in our Workplace pensions business delivering £2.4bn of net inflows and 76 new schemes won last year.

“The performance reflects the ongoing investment in both the business and proposition, we are now winning some of the largest workplace schemes coming to market.”

7am: Springfield CFO resigns

Elgin-based Springfield Properties has announced the resignation of Michelle Motion as chief financial officer and a director of the company with immediate effect.

The board has begun a search for a new CFO and will update the market in due course.

Iain Logan, finance director, who has been with the group for over three years, has assumed the role of interim CFO.

Sandy Adam, chairman of Springfield, said: “On behalf of the board and everyone at Springfield, I would like to thank Michelle for her contribution over the past nine years. During that period, we have become a public company and undertaken multiple acquisitions that have transformed the scale of our business. We wish Michelle all the best for the future.”

7am: Direct Line

Direct Line Insurance posted a collapse in annual operating profits after what it called “a tough year.”

Operating profit for the 12 months to 31 December plunged 95% to £32.1m from £590.3m reflecting higher motor claims inflation, higher than expected weather event claims, new regulatory changes and challenging investment markets.

The dividend for the year will be cut by 67% to 7.6p from 22.7p as previously announced..

Acting CEO, Jon Greenwood, said: “We have taken pricing actions that will support restoration of margins in Motor and mitigate the impact of further claims inflation. We have also accelerated a range of other actions including deploying additional resources in Motor.”

Global markets

Today’s sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC has thrown forecasts into a spin and traders nerves may be steadied by the assurances given by the Bank of England and Treasury.

Overnight in Asia, equities are higher following the bank interventions The Hang Seng was up 2.26%.

Wall Street was hit by the bank’s collapse on Thursday and New York ended lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.1%, the S&P 500 down 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.8%.