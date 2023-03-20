Advertorial Content |

The BRIT Awards 23 was an exciting night in the British music world. When the dust settled at the O2 Arena, some of the greatest names in music showed why they earn such respect from their millions of followers. Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Sam Smith lit up the stage with their spectacular performances while Kim Petras dazzled the audience with her distinct style. There were also plenty of buzz-worthy moments on the red carpet as well. In this blog post, we have rounded up the most important moments of the ceremony. As many people enjoy watching this event online, we have also explained how to do it from any location.

Where Can I Watch the BRITs 2023?

The BRIT Awards 2021 began with an exciting pre-show hosted by iconic duo Nella Rose and Michelle Visage which was available to watch across social media platforms. It was followed by a live Red Carpet show presented by Maya Jama, Roman Kemp, and Clara Amfo on ITV2 for UK viewers.

Then, viewers in the UK were able to start watching the Show on ITV1 and ITVX while international audiences could watch it live on YouTube.com/BRITs. Those living in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East were able to watch the show from 9pm GMT while viewers in Asia and Oceania could tune in at 2am GMT on Sunday 12th February. Additionally, highlights of the show were posted across @BRITs social media channels and full performances were made accessible on artists’ YouTube channels for all to enjoy.

Watching BRIT Awards from abroad might seem difficult, but you’d be surprised how easy it can be. Thanks to a VPN for Fire TV, it’s incredibly straightforward to stream the awards no matter where you are! A VPN is a secure connection that allows users to access content from one location as though they were elsewhere. For instance, you can use VeePN for accessing Fire TV libraries regardless of your location. Using it, you can secure your streaming and enjoy watching the award ceremony. Besides being known as a VPN for Amazon Fire Stick, it allows you to access a range of other streaming platforms.

Highlights from the Ceremony

The BRIT Awards is more than just a show. It’s a celebration of the industry, stars, and fans alike. This year saw some of the most memorable moments of all time. To watch them, you can use VeePN for accessing Fire TV libraries regardless of your location. If you are looking for a trusted app, check that site to read some reviews that will help you make up your mind. As it has a free trial, you can test it out without paying a dime. Using Fire VPN, you can watch the best moments of the event without compromising your privacy. Amongst exciting performances and celebratory speeches, there were intense standoffs between presenters and political statements from winners in support of social justice causes.

Red Carpet Fashion

Harry Styles’ arrival created an instant buzz, earning the singer his first win of the night. His Nina Ricci dress made by designer Harris Reed was praised for its design, with Reed taking to Instagram to thank Styles for wearing their creation. Similarly, Sam Smith wore an impressive outfit that made fans wonder if it limited his movement in any way. The youngest winners of the night, FLO, were also embraced by audiences with matching outfits reminiscent of the old days. All in all, the momentous red carpet event dazzled viewers with remarkable fashion worn by some of today’s most celebrated artists.

Award Winners & Acceptance Speeches

Wet Leg and Harry Styles may have dominated the nominations, but in the end, it was Styles who truly soared. The pop star took home an impressive four awards, including Mastercard Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year with Mastercard, and Pop/R&B Act. In his acceptance speech, he addressed the backlash to his recent Grammys speech while thanking his 1D bandmates.

Isle of Wight band Wet Leg, who won Best New Artist and Group Of The Year at their first BRITs, also left an impression when singer Rhian Teasdale recited part of Alex Turner’s 2014 BRITs speech during her acceptance speech. It was a night that belonged to all nominees as they honored each other for their success and contributions to music culture.

Beyoncé continued her award-winning streak, taking home two prizes despite not being present in the audience. There were certainly a few awkward moments during the event, such as host Mo Gilligan introducing “Sam Capaldi”, which caused some confusion on social media.

Viewers were also outraged by Tom Grennan’s inappropriate comments about Ellie Goulding while on stage. Sam Smith and Kim Petras gave a sultry performance of ‘Unholy’, while Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell proudly celebrated their win for Best International Group with a heartfelt speech about the importance of friendship amidst challenging times.

Which Artist is the Most Successful BRIT Award Winner?

For 20 years, Robbie Williams has been taking home BRIT Awards and making waves in the music industry. Having first won in 1998 and most recently picking up the BRITs Icon award in 2017, the enigmatic star has become a regular at music’s biggest event of the year. A staggering result of 18 awards since that first win testifies to his immense talents.

This year, it was an incredible showing for Harry Styles at Saturday’s BRIT awards, as the pop singer won all four award categories he had been nominated in. “Harry’s House”, his solo album, claimed the top spot for album of the year, while its lead single “As It Was” earned song of the year.

In addition to these awards recognizing the contents of his latest release, Styles also earned the best pop/R&B act and artist of the year. The latter is one of two gender-neutral category distinctions issued by BRIT award organizers last year – a step taken to remove female/male categories in order to create a more inclusive situation for nominees. This impressive showing comes a week after Styles’ Grammy winnings; taking home two awards including album of the year. Fans can certainly expect more phenomenal results from this multi-talented artist in the future.

To sum up, it was an eventful night with many memorable moments. Harry Styles led the charge, while Wet Leg earned two trophies, and Beyoncé’s winning streak continued. We can only anticipate what is to come from this highly celebrated group of artists. Using VPN for Amazon Fire Stick, you can watch the ceremony regardless of your whereabouts to keep track of the recent development in the music industry.