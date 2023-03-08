Non domestic EPC; Why are they Important for UK Businesses?

Advertorial Content |

When it comes to energy efficiency and sustainability, uk businesses have a responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future. One way of doing so is by getting a non domestic EPC for your business premises.

But what exactly is a Non-Domestic EPC and why is it so important?

A non domestic EPC is a document that provides information on a building’s energy efficiency, including its CO2 emissions and recommendations for improvement. Non domestic EPC relates specifically to commercial properties and businesses such as offices, shops, and warehouses.

The non domestic EPC will be issued after the building’s construction, insulation, heating, and lighting systems have been assessed by an EPC assessor and found to be up to standard.

Do you really need to get a non domestic EPC?

You might be wondering why you need to get a non domestic EPC for your business. Well, here are a few reasons:

Compliance with UK Law

Non domestic EPC have become a legal requirement for businesses in the UK. The Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations 2012 states that all commercial properties must have an energy performance certificate before they can be sold or leased. Failure to comply with this law can result in substantial fines.

Save Money on Energy Bills

An EPC tells you how energy efficient your property is, including ways to reduce its energy consumption and save on energy bills. The certificate gives practical recommendations on how to improve a building’s performance, like upgrading insulation, installing energy-efficient lighting, and replacing outdated heating systems. Implementing these changes can improve the energy efficiency of your building, reduce energy consumption and in turn help you save money on energy bills. Since you’re running a business, you will need every penny you can save, and getting a non domestic EPC can help you save some money on energy bills.

Improved Building Performance

An EPC also serves as a useful tool for building owners and managers to monitor the performance of their buildings and make changes where necessary. By regularly reviewing the certificate, business owners can identify areas for improvement and take steps to upgrade their building’s energy efficiency, leading to improved performance and lower energy costs.

Demonstrate Sustainability Efforts

In today’s world, consumers and stakeholders are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of businesses. A Non domestic EPC provides evidence of a business’s commitment to sustainability and its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. This can be a significant selling point for companies looking to attract environmentally conscious customers and investors.

Improved Indoor Environment

Finally, improving a building’s energy efficiency through recommendations provided in a Non domestic EPC can also lead to improved indoor air quality and comfort. For example, installing energy-efficient lighting can reduce heat buildup in the building, leading to a more comfortable working environment. Upgrading heating and cooling systems can also improve indoor air quality, reducing the risk of air-borne health problems for employees.

Are there any penalties for non-compliance with EPC regulations?

Since non domestic EPC has become a legal requirement for businesses, you will be breaking the law if you refuse to get one for your business. If you are the owner of a non-domestic property, it is your responsibility to make sure that your property complies with the EPC regulations. If you don’t comply, then you could be facing a hefty fine. If you’re a business owner, it is your responsibility to ensure that your landlord gets an EPC for your business premises.

The first thing you should know is that if you don’t have an EPC available when you’re supposed to, then you can be fined up to £500. The fine can be reduced to £200 if you get an EPC within 21 days of being fined, so it is important to act quickly if you have been fined.

If you’re selling your non-domestic property, then you could be facing a fine of up to £5,000 if you don’t have an EPC available. The fine can also be reduced to £2,500 if you get an EPC within 21 days of being fined.

You should also know that if you have an EPC but it is over ten years old, then it is no longer valid and you’ll need to get a new one. This is because the regulations are constantly changing and so the EPC needs to be updated to reflect these changes.

In addition to the fines, you could also be facing legal action if there’s an electrical accident on your premises and it is proved that you were negligent and didn’t get an EPC for your property.

How to get a non domestic EPC.

The first and most important step to getting a Non-Domestic EPC is hiring a qualified and competent EPC assessor. An EPC assessor will assess the electrical systems on your property to make sure they are up to standard. Once he is satisfied with his findings, he will then issue you a non domestic EPC for your property. However, if the electrical systems are not up to standard, he will recommend remedial repairs to be made. These repairs will help improve the energy efficiency of your property.