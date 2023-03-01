Niemczewski becomes director at Broker Insights

Insurtech

Broker Insights, the Dundee-based insurtech company, has appointed Dr Artur Niemczewski as a non-executive director.

Dr Niemczewski (pictured) is an experienced leader in the UK and global insurance markets, who currently serves on the board of the Chartered Insurance Institute, the professional body for the UK insurance sector. During his 25-year executive career in insurance, he has held several C-suite positions, including with AXA, Willis/WTW, Marsh, and Xchanging/DXC.

He was chief executive of Pro Global Insurance Solutions, the specialist insurance operations experts, until late 2019 and previously led Garwyn Group.

Dr Niemczewski, who has extensive international experience, especially in North American commercial and speciality insurance markets, including chairing a Rhode Island-domiciled specialist carrier, will help shape Broker Insights’ approach and identify opportunities in what is a new and significant US market for the firm.

Fraser Edmond, chief executive of Broker Insights, said: “Artur is an excellent addition to our board and has already started demonstrating the value of his career experience, sector insight, and an extensive global network of contacts.

“We see considerable opportunities for growth, especially in North America, which will be a key area of focus for our business over the next few years.”

Dr Niemczewski said: “I am passionate about harnessing technology to enhance the insurance value chain. Fraser and the team have developed a ground-breaking platform and proposition that is a win-win: if I am a broker, I can optimise my placement strategy; if I am an insurer, I can turbocharge my broker sales – brilliant!”