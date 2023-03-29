Markets: Live

8.02am: London opens higher

The FTSE 100 was 22 points higher at 7,506.43.

7am: Next

Fashion retailer Next has posted a better-than-expected 5.7% rise in annual profit last year, but is forecasting a fall in the year ahead.

The company, which yesterday snapped up the assets of Cath Kidston, reported a pretax profit of £870.4m in the year to the end of January (2022: £823.1m) and compared to guidance of £860m.

For 2023-24 Next kept its guidance for a 1.5% decline in full-price sales and profit of £795m.

It said: “As it stands today the group has far more ideas and opportunities for long term growth than it has had for some time.

“And while the year ahead looks very challenging, we are not facing the kind of long term structural obstacles that we have overcome in the past eight years.”

Chief executive Lord Wolfson added: “The year ahead looks like it will be challenging: the combination of inflation in our cost base and top line sales which are likely to edge backwards is uncomfortable.”

7am: Artisanal Spirits Company

Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), slightly exceeded market expectations with 19% revenue growth to £21.8 million and a 12% rise in members.

The company posted a loss before tax of £2.1m, down from £2.7m in the previous year, but saw adjusted EBITDA improve by £1m.

Alongside this, the Group delivered double digit growth in whisky stock and value appreciation.

Consequently, the board said it remains confident in delivering its ambition of doubling revenue between 2020 and 2024 and building on the progress made in 2022 towards delivering sustained profitability.

SMWS membership growth increased to 37,400 (2021: 28,700). This included robust growth in European members since the launch of the new EU route to market towards the end of FY21.

Andrew Dane, CEO, said: “Our ambition is to create a global, premium business which is highly profitable and cash generative by delivering the world’s best whisky experiences.

“We have a pioneering model, a long-term global growth opportunity on which we are primed to deliver. We are making significant strategic progress with strong membership growth and delivery of another strong year of profitable growth supported by improvement across all financial and operational KPIs.

“Our markets benefit from underlying structural dynamics which have increased our addressable market. We are seeking to exploit this opportunity by growing our international footprint, including in South Korea and Malaysia.

“The new financial year has begun well. We remain on track to meet our 2024 revenue target of £30m and deliver significant progress on our path to sustained profitability.”

Global markets

After a frantic few days, an air of calm has descended on the markets which have shown mixed sentiments over the last 24 hours.

In the US, the Dow Jones closed down 0.1%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% and the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.8%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 2.1%.