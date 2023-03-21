New fellows elected to Royal Society of Edinburgh

Latest cohort

Robin Watson, Sandy Begbie, Jackie Waring and Paul Atkinson

The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE), Scotland’s National Academy, has welcomed 91 new fellows from business, science, arts, sports, civil society and academia.

About 1,800 RSE Fellows include some of the greatest thinkers, researchers and practitioners working in or with Scotland. This year’s cohort includes:

Robin Watson, former chief executive of Wood, the Scottish multinational engineering and consultancy company

Mr Watson stepped down in 2022 after spending 10 years on the board, seven of which as chief executive. He became a CBE in the Queen’s 2020 Birthday Honours, in recognition of services to international trade.

Jackie Waring, an entrepreneur and advocate for women in entrepreneurship. She founded Investing Women Angels, Scotland’s first all-female business angel group, and set up AccelerateHER, a network of female founders and partners.

Sandy Begbie, CEO of Scottish Financial Enterprise. He has held several senior HR and transformation director roles in both financial services and the energy sectors. His experience includes roles at Aegon, Royal Bank of Scotland, ScottishPower, Standard Life and Tesco Bank Mr. Begbie became a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2018 for services to business and social mobility.

Paul Atkinson, founding partner and active investor with Par Equity, the venture capital firm. He plays an active role as chair of a range of organisations in Scotland including global talent business Taranata Group; digital transformation business xDesign; PR, design and social business Clark; and the Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland.

Prof James Miller, The Principal and vice-chancellor of University of the West of Scotland. He was the first nurse to be appointed as a university principal and vice-chancellor in Scotland.

He was previously deputy vice-chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University from August 2015 to November 2022 and previously held a range of other senior roles, including director of the Open University in Scotland and chief executive of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

He is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, a member of the Institute of Directors, a member of the International Advisory Board for the Amity University Group in India and was a founder member of the British Council’s Digital Advisory Board.

Commenting on the latest cohort, Professor Sir John Ball, president of the RSE, said: “It is a great privilege to welcome our new Fellows – they represent outstanding commitment and achievement at the highest level across a diverse range of sectors.”