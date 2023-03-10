Update:

Moves at Balfour+Manson, Gillespie Macandrew

| March 10, 2023

Balfour+Manson has boosted its employment team with the arrival of employment lawyer Simon Mayberry as partner and head of the employment team.

Mr Mayberry, pictured, who was previously at Shoosmiths, has worked in a variety of industries.

He trained at Turcan Connell and has also worked at Digby Brown, Ellis Whittam (now WorkNest) and employment law specialists LexLeyton, which was taken over by Shoosmiths in 2021.

Gillespie Macandrew

Gillespie Macandrew said Andrew Leslie in the firm’s housebuilder team, Ross MacRae in banking & finance and Sharon Murray, who leads the family law team, have been promoted to partner.  

Mr Leslie and Mr MacRae began their careers as trainees at the firm.  Ms Murray joined Gillespie Macandrew in early 2022.

