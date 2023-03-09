M&G assets fall, targets £200m savings | Aviva rises

Markets: Live

7am: M&G

New M&G offices in Stirling

Savings and investments business M&G is targeting £200 million in cost savings through digitalisation, removing management layers and streamlining governance.

The company returned to net client inflows in its Wealth business with a total of £0.2 billion, which compares to net client outflows of £1.4bn in 2021.

But assets under management and administration fell £28bn to £342bn as a global market rout last year curbed investor appetite for riskier assets.

“We will focus the business on targeted opportunities where we believe our differentiated propositions and services give us a good starting point,” said new chief executive Andrea Rossi.

“By having this focus we expect to deliver increased adjusted operating profit from Asset Management and Wealth to more than 50% of the group total by the end of 2025. Our targets are ambitious but achievable.”

Adjusted operating profit before tax of £529 million (2021: £721m) was affected by the impact of rising yields on the annuity margin and a foreign exchange loss on the company’s dollar-denominated subordinated debt.

In M&G Wealth, adjusted operating profit more than doubled to £96 million, due to an increase in shareholder transfers from PruFund driven by strong investment returns for our clients.

The board declared a second interim dividend of 13.4p per share, in line with its policy of stable or increasing dividends, with a total dividend per share of 19.6p, up 7% year-on-year (2021: 18.3p per share).

7am: Aviva

Insurance and wealth business Aviva posted a better-than-expected 35% rise in annual operating profit, driven by a rise in life and general policy sales. and announced a £300m share buyback.

Profits for the year came in at £2.2bn against a company-compiled consensus of £1.75bn and a total dividend of 31p a share was declared, in line with expectations. Aviva upgraded dividend guidance to low-to-mid single digit growth

A recommended final dividend per share of 20.70p (2021: 14.70p) makes a total dividend per share of 31p (2021: 22.05p).

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive, said: “We are making excellent progress at Aviva. Operating profits and dividends are growing and we have strong trading momentum despite significant market volatility.

“We have radically simplified Aviva, we are financially strong and we are utterly focused on transforming and growing the business.

“Our core businesses in the UK, Ireland and Canada grew in 2022, and contributed to a very strong, all round performance. Life insurance value of new business is up 15%, general insurance sales are up 8% and overall operating profit is up 35%.

“We are investing to make it easier for customers to do business with Aviva and customer numbers in the UK have grown to 15.5m .”

Global markets

London’s equity market was expected to be subdued ahead of the US unemployment figures, with the outlook for interest rate rises now looking harsher.

The FTSE 100 managed to eke out a small gain at the close, up 10.44 points at 7,929.92, and Wall Street ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.4% higher, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.2% lower.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.6%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.1%.

China’s consumer price inflation last month fell to its lowest level in a year, as the country emerged from strict pandemic controls and a Lunar New Year spending binge.

Sterling was quoted at $1.1854 early today, flat on $1.1859 at the London equities close on Wednesday.

Brent oil was trading at USD82.65 a barrel