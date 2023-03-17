Advertorial Content |

Representatives of the entertainment industry are always looking for new ways to attract a solvent audience. According to the author of the Casino Market studio’s blog and other experts, the orientation to the metaverse is a new, incredibly promising trend that has already brought millions in revenue to operators.

It includes AR and VR turnkey casino development, the introduction of cryptocurrencies, the launch of NFT projects, and work in other up-to-date areas.

Essence of the Concept

In simple terms, the metaverse is an alternative reality that can imitate some existing environment or be a completely new space.

For the first time, this concept was implemented in science fiction literature, gradually moving into the world of computer games, and the entertainment field.

The elements of the gambling metaverse are as follows:

live projects;

AR and VR software;

crypto gaming sites;

NFT start-ups, and others.

Real Dealer Projects

Back in the early 2000s, virtual establishments inviting players to experience the unique atmosphere of luxurious gaming halls without leaving their homes started to appear. Over time, the popularity of live content continued to grow.

The interior of studios, the professionalism of croupiers, and the quality of filming have become an order of magnitude higher compared to the first start-ups that emerged on the market. According to experts, real dealer casinos will become one of the main trends in 2023.

This tendency started at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Fans of the land-based sector have found live projects a good alternative to physical establishments. Despite the return of the offline industry to a normal working rhythm, more people prefer the online format due to its convenience and wide accessibility.

AR and VR Start-Ups

The first attempts to create virtual entertainment products were made by inventors back in the 50s. In the 80s and 90s, developers tried to implement unique solutions in this niche again. However, the possibilities of that time were still limited.

Therefore, in the early 2000s, specialists suspended work on VR and AR projects. Nevertheless, already in 2012, the earliest prototypes of modern virtual reality equipment began to appear.

Today, VR glasses and headsets are much more affordable than the first models. That is why this technology has become widely used in various business areas.

Speaking about the gambling field, operators focus on such types of content:

card games;

virtual sports tournaments;

VR slots, and others.

Crypto Gambling Sites

The introduction of innovative payment methods allows operators to significantly expand the geography of potential clients and provide consumers with the best conditions for making financial transactions.

Cryptocurrencies have already managed to gain a foothold as reliable and competitive monetary units in the global economy. In addition to Bitcoin, new tokens appear every year. Some of them have strong investment potential.

According to the forecasts of experts, the trend towards the integration of cryptocurrencies into gaming projects will not lose its relevance soon.

Entrepreneurs trust this payment method for several reasons:

No commissions . All payments are made without the participation of intermediaries. Therefore, no additional fees are charged from operators and their customers. Data encryption . Innovative security algorithms allow entrepreneurs to protect information about monetary operations and ensure the anonymity of users. Rapid transfers . Money is credited to an account within a few minutes. Additional verification is not required. Easy transactions . To make payments, it is necessary to have a Bitcoin wallet. This will allow an entrepreneur or gambler to send funds to other users quickly. To conduct a transaction, it is required just to enter the recipient’s wallet number.

NFT Portals

Unique digital solutions are used in the entertainment industry as:

payment instrument;

prizes;

products, etc.

Players can bet using NFTs instead of currency. They may win non-fungible tokens as a prize for participating in a tournament, lottery, and when spinning slot machines.

Large gaming portals create and sell NFTs in stores on the Web. They can be bought both for money and exchanged for loyalty points. These are thematic collectable cards, works of art, unique audio and video materials, as well as a lot of other digital products.

The Main Things about the Metaverse Concept in the Gambling Field

The amusement business always keeps up with top trends. Thus, operators focus their attention on such niches:

live projects;

VR and AR start-ups;

crypto gaming;

NFT products, and others.

